San Antonio police officer shot and wounded; parts of highway shut

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Reuters) - A San Antonio, Texas, police officer was shot and portions of busy Interstate 35 were closed northeast of downtown on Monday as police engaged in a standoff with an armed man in a motel.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in a statement the officer was shot in the head and is expected to survive.

Sergeant Javier Salazar said the wounded officer, an eight-year veteran, was dealing with an argument between a man and a woman inside a Super 8 motel room when gunfire erupted just before 8 a.m. local time.

The suspect, a man in his late 30s, “shot through the door and the officer was struck in the head,” McManus said. Elevated lanes of I-35 were closed because they are within range of the window of the room.

Salazar said the man and the woman were apparently still inside a room at the motel. Police said they have made contact with the man.

Police snipers are on the scene, along with SWAT team units and police helicopters.