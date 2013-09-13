Man kills wife behind Houston school, later shoots self

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - ​The estranged husband of a cafeteria worker shot his wife to death behind a suburban Houston high school early on Friday before turning the gun on himself hours later at the couple’s home, school and police officials said.

The couple have been identified by police and school officials as Gregory and Valerie Robinson.

Valerie Robinson, 46, was killed before 6:11 a.m. in the parking lot behind the Obra D. Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas, Katy Independent School District officials said.

A spokesman for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department said two high school coaches were performing CPR on the woman when officers arrived at the school. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital. She had worked for the school district for about 18 years, officials said.

School started as usual, and the campus was not on lockdown, the district said. “Parents are allowed to pick up their student if they feel they need to,” it added.

Later in the morning, police found a vehicle used by Gregory Robinson parked in the driveway of their home in nearby Brookshire, with the engine warm and the window rolled down, said Sgt. John Sampa of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

As police set up a perimeter around the house, Valerie Robinson’s father stepped outside, apparently unaware of what was going on. Sampa said the father was not implicated in the shootings.

A police team tried unsuccessfully to contact Gregory Robinson inside the home by phone and loudspeaker.

When the team entered the home around 10:30 a.m., they found him dead in a bedroom, shot once in the head by a .22-caliber rifle, Sampa said.

Police have not officially called his death a suicide, but school officials described the gunshot as self-inflicted.