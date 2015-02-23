Four dead, one seriously injured in Texas shooting

(Reuters) - Four people were dead and one woman was in serious condition on Monday after gunfire erupted at two homes in Killeen, Texas, according to local police.

The dead included a 30-year-old man suspected of shooting three people in one home before forcing his wife back to their neighboring house, where the two were later found with fatal gunshot wounds, Killeen police said in a statement.

Police said they responded to a 911 call of a disturbance Sunday night and found three gunshot victims.

Officers learned the suspect had fled with his 28-year-old wife back to their house on the same street. Shortly after, shots were heard coming from inside the suspect’s house, police said.

Police did not release the victims’ names pending notification of their relatives.

The suspect shot two women, ages 29 and 41, and a 40-year-old man at the first home, then forced his own wife back to their house, a preliminary police investigation showed.

The suspect, his wife, the 29-year-old woman and the other man were pronounced dead just after 1 a.m., according to police. The wounded 41-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in Temple.