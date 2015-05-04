FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second shooter in Texas cartoon shooting identified as roommate: media
#U.S.
May 4, 2015 / 7:13 PM / 2 years ago

Second shooter in Texas cartoon shooting identified as roommate: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. law enforcement officials have identified the second shooter in the Garland, Texas, cartoon attack as Nadir Soofi, the roommate of Elton Simpson, who had already been identified by police as one of the two gunmen, media reports said on Monday.

The New York Times and Washington Post quoted officials as saying that Soofi and Simpson opened fire on Sunday night outside an exhibition of cartoons depicting the prophet Muhammad. Both were killed by a police officer who was providing security for the event.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Sandra Maler

