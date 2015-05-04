FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. probes possible international terrorism link with Texas shootings
May 4, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. probes possible international terrorism link with Texas shootings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are investigating possible links between gunmen shot dead by police at an anti-Muslim event near Dallas and international terrorist groups, a U.S. government source said on Monday.

The source said the FBI and other U.S. agencies believed the incident on Sunday could have been instigated or directed by foreign-based militants such as Islamic State, which operates mainly in Syria and parts of Iraq.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by David Storey and Susan Heavey

