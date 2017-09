U.S. President Barack Obama pauses while speaking about the charges against police in Baltimore during a meeting with persecuted journalists at the White House in Washington May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama was briefed on Sunday night about the situation in Texas after two gunmen opened fire outside an exhibit of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad, a White House official said on Monday, speaking on background.

The men were shot dead by Texas police, and the FBI is investigating.