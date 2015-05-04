Police planned security for months before Texas shooting

(Reuters) - Police planned security for months before a Texas exhibit of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad, where two men who fired at a police car were shot dead by police, police said on Monday.

The two men carrying assault rifles began shooting at a police car at the event in Garland, Texas, on Sunday. They were shot dead by an off-duty traffic officer with a pistol, Garland Police spokesman Joe Harn said at a news conference.

Event officials paid $10,000 for security at the event, Harn said.