Gunman at Texas Islam caricature show was target of terror probe: ABC

(Reuters) - Citing a senior FBI official, ABC News on Monday identified one of the gunmen at Sunday’s attack at an exhibit of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in a Dallas suburb as Elton Simpson, an Arizona man previously the target of a terror investigation.
FBI agents and a bomb squad were searching Simpson’s Phoenix home overnight, ABC said. Garland, Texas police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation had no immediate comment on the report.
Reporting by N.Y. news desk; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama