Texas police say unclear if suspect in shooting attack killed in van
June 13, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

Texas police say unclear if suspect in shooting attack killed in van

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A suspect believed responsible for planting bombs and firing automatic weapons outside Dallas Police headquarters early Saturday morning may have been shot and killed while holed up in his van, police said.

Dallas Police Chief David Brown said police believed that snipers had shot the suspect through the windshield of his van, which has been surrounded in a fast food restaurant parking lot about 10 miles (16 km) south of Dallas.

No police officers or civilians were injured in the incident, Brown said. Police have not identified the suspect.

Reporting By Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Gareth Jones

