Movie theater group reviewing security procedures
July 20, 2012 / 6:17 PM / in 5 years

Movie theater group reviewing security procedures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The National Association of Theaters Owners (NATO), an industry trade group representing movie theaters in the United States, said on Friday its members are reviewing security procedures in the wake of Friday’s shooting at a theater in a Denver suburb.

“On behalf of all the members and staff of the National Association of Theatre Owners, our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of this despicable act and their families. We are grateful for the quick and effective response by police and emergency personnel,” the group said in a statement.

“Guest safety is, and will continue to be a priority for theater owners. NATO members are working closely with local law enforcement agencies and reviewing security procedures,” the group said.

A gunman in a gas mask and bullet-proof vest killed 12 people at a midnight premiere of Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises” on Friday after hurling a gas canister into the theater and opening fire on moviegoers. (Reporting by Bob Tourtellotte; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

