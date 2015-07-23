FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Escaped Virginia prisoner who sparked huge manhunt pleads guilty
July 23, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Escaped Virginia prisoner who sparked huge manhunt pleads guilty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bank robbery suspect who sparked a massive manhunt when he fled a Virginia hospital with a security guard’s gun pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges on Thursday, prosecutors said.

Wossen Assaye, 43, entered the plea to the two charges in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement.

Assaye triggered a nine-hour manhunt on March 31 when he apparently freed himself from shackles at a hospital in Washington’s Virginia suburbs.

He assaulted a private contract guard, grabbed her gun, pointed it at a second guard and pulled the first guard down a at gunpoint. He then fled wearing a hospital gown and carjacked two vehicles before he was arrested in Washington.

In addition to the firearms charges, Assaye also accepted responsibility for other crimes for which he was charged or suspected, including a string of bank robberies, the statement said.

Assaye had been under arrest for bank robbery when he was taken to the Virginia hospital after a suicide attempt.

He faces from 32 years to life in prison. Sentencing is set for Oct. 9.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Susan Heavey

