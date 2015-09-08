Survivor of on-air TV shooting in Virginia leaves hospital

The WDBJ7 live truck is seen outside of the Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - The survivor of the on-air shooting in Virginia that left two television journalists dead has been released from the hospital, spokesmen said on Tuesday.

Vicki Gardner, executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, is at home recovering from a gunshot wound to the back, family spokesman Thomas Becher said.

A spokesman for Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital said she was released on Monday.

Gardner was being interviewed live on Roanoke CBS affiliate WDBJ7 on Aug. 26 when former station employee Vester Flanagan approached her and the two-person television crew and fired 17 rounds from a .40 caliber Glock pistol.

He killed cameraman Adam Ward and reporter Alison Parker during the broadcast from the Smith Mountain Lake Visitor Center in Moneta, Virginia, about 220 miles southwest of Washington.

Flanagan, 41, shot himself as police pursued him on a Virginia highway hours after the shooting. He died at a hospital.

In a fax to ABC News the day of the shooting, Flanagan, who was black, called himself a “powder keg” over what he saw as racial discrimination.