FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Survivor of on-air TV shooting in Virginia leaves hospital
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 8, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Survivor of on-air TV shooting in Virginia leaves hospital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The WDBJ7 live truck is seen outside of the Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - The survivor of the on-air shooting in Virginia that left two television journalists dead has been released from the hospital, spokesmen said on Tuesday.

Vicki Gardner, executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, is at home recovering from a gunshot wound to the back, family spokesman Thomas Becher said.

A spokesman for Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital said she was released on Monday.

Gardner was being interviewed live on Roanoke CBS affiliate WDBJ7 on Aug. 26 when former station employee Vester Flanagan approached her and the two-person television crew and fired 17 rounds from a .40 caliber Glock pistol.

He killed cameraman Adam Ward and reporter Alison Parker during the broadcast from the Smith Mountain Lake Visitor Center in Moneta, Virginia, about 220 miles southwest of Washington.

Flanagan, 41, shot himself as police pursued him on a Virginia highway hours after the shooting. He died at a hospital.

In a fax to ABC News the day of the shooting, Flanagan, who was black, called himself a “powder keg” over what he saw as racial discrimination.

Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Ian Simpson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.