FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Video from shooter's vantage of Virginia journalists posted online
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 26, 2015 / 3:44 PM / 2 years ago

Video from shooter's vantage of Virginia journalists posted online

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Someone claiming to have filmed the shooting of two journalists in Virginia earlier on Wednesday posted video online that appears to be from shooter’s vantage point.

The local ABC affiliate also reported on Twitter that the alleged shooter had shot himself.

The videos were posted to a Twitter account and on Facebook, but have since been removed. One video clearly showed a gun as the person filming approached the female reporter.

The two journalists were shot and killed while conducting a live interview.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.