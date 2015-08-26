Video from shooter's vantage of Virginia journalists posted online

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Someone claiming to have filmed the shooting of two journalists in Virginia earlier on Wednesday posted video online that appears to be from shooter’s vantage point.

The local ABC affiliate also reported on Twitter that the alleged shooter had shot himself.

The videos were posted to a Twitter account and on Facebook, but have since been removed. One video clearly showed a gun as the person filming approached the female reporter.

The two journalists were shot and killed while conducting a live interview.