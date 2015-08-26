White House says Virginia TV shooting points to need for gun control

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that the shooting of two television journalists in Virginia is another example of gun violence that is “becoming all too common.”

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters that Congress can pass legislation that would have a “tangible impact of reducing gun violence in this country.”

Earnest said he had not had the chance to speak with President Barack Obama about the shooting, which occurred Wednesday morning. Earnest said the thoughts and prayers of those in the White House are with those killed.