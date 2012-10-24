Suspect in DC lobby group shooting faces terrorism charge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The suspect in an August shooting at a conservative Washington, D.C., lobbying group was charged with terrorism under a grand jury indictment on Wednesday.

A grand jury charged suspect Floyd Corkins II, 28, with seven District of Columbia offenses in the August 15 shooting at the Family Research Council, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Corkins, of Herndon, Virginia, is the first person charged under a local 2002 anti-terrorism law, the statement said.

A former volunteer at a Washington gay and lesbian community center, Corkins is alleged to have shot a guard at the Family Research Council, which lobbies against same-sex marriage.

He told the guard, “I don’t like your politics” before pulling a pistol from a backpack and opening fire, according to court documents.

The new charges include committing an act of terrorism while armed, attempted murder while armed, aggravated assault while armed, and weapons charges.

The grand jury indictment incorporates Corkins’ original federal charge of interstate transportation of a firearm and ammunition and District assault and firearm charges.

Corkins is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Richard Roberts on Friday. He has been in custody since his arrest just after the shooting.