Five dead after shooting at apartment in Seattle suburb
April 22, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

Five dead after shooting at apartment in Seattle suburb

Eric M. Johnson

2 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Five people were shot dead, at least one by police, during a Sunday night gunfight at an apartment complex about 20 miles south of Seattle, a police official said.

Police officers responding to an emergency call at roughly 9:30 p.m. heard gunshots when they arrived at a three-level apartment complex in Federal Way, Washington, said Cathy Schrock, a spokeswoman for the city police.

As police officers approached two men on the ground in the complex’s parking lot, one of them reached for a weapon and police shot him dead, Schrock said.

Two other men were also confirmed dead in the parking lot, and a man and a woman were found dead in the complex, which has roughly 25 units.

“We still don’t have any idea what started this disturbance tonight,” Schrock said, adding that police believe everyone involved was dead. Police were interviewing witnesses on Monday.

“At this time, we are not looking for any additional suspects,” Schrock said.

Eight Federal Way officers fired their weapons during the siege and have been placed on paid, administrative leave pending the investigation into the gunfight and their actions, Schrock said, adding that was standard policy. None were injured.

Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Lisa Von Ahn

