Man sentenced for shooting at Washington lobbying group

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Virginia man who had planned to shoot people at a conservative Washington lobbying group and then rub Chick-fil-A sandwiches in his victims’ faces was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday.

The man, 29-year-old Floyd Corkins II, in August last year attempted to carry into the Family Research Center a 9-millimeter handgun, two spare ammunition magazines and a backpack containing 15 day-old chicken sandwiches from the fast-food chain whose president was known for having voiced opposition to gay marriage.

“I don’t like your politics,” he announced at the group’s front door, before shooting a security guard in the arm, according to court papers.

Despite the wound, the guard subdued Corkins, who told him, “I don’t like these people, and I don’t like what they stand for.”

The Family Research Council describes itself as dedicated to promoting Christian values.

Corkins’ attack came after the Chick-fil-A chain made headlines in July 2012 when its president said he opposed same-sex marriage. Corkins told investigators he had planned to kill as many people as possible and then shove sandwiches from the chain into their faces.

Corkins was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard Roberts, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Corkins, a former volunteer at a Washington gay community center, admitted he had targeted the Family Research Council because of its views, including its stance against gay marriage.

He pleaded guilty in February to committing an act of terrorism while armed as well as assault and weapons-transportation charges.