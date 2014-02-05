FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunwoman wounds employee at Washington state health office
February 5, 2014 / 9:55 AM / 4 years ago

Gunwoman wounds employee at Washington state health office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 46-year-old woman opened fire in a medical building on a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs campus in southern Washington state on Tuesday, wounding an employee, officials said.

The gunfire erupted at about 4 p.m. local time on the fourth floor of a medical building on the Vancouver Campus of the Portland (Veterans Affairs) Medical Center, near Portland, Oregon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The 45-year-old male staff member who was shot and the suspect were both taken to a local medical facility for treatment, officials said. The woman’s motive was not clear.

The shooting happened in a building which offers mental health and substance abuse treatment and other services, according to the website of the 50-acre campus.

Evening clinics were canceled in parts of the campus, which would be open on Wednesday, officials said.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Alistair Lyon

