Washington state woman shoots man trying to enter home: TV station

(Reuters) - A woman shot a 22-year-old man trying to barge into her home early on Thanksgiving morning in a Seattle suburb, and he may have been drinking and gone to the home by mistake, a television station reported.

The 33-year-old mother of three woke to the sound of banging on her front door at about 3 a.m. on Thursday in Edmonds, a suburb north of Seattle, the station, KING 5, said.

It quoted police as saying the man pushed open the door but the woman met him at the entrance and tried to shut it. Growing concerned she might lose the struggle, she shot him in the abdomen, it added.

The man was taken to a hospital, but his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, the broadcaster said.

Detectives found the man smelled of alcohol, and investigators were seeking to determine if he knew a previous tenant at the house or a neighbor, it said, adding that a police sergeant called the shooting a case of self-defense.

An Edmonds police spokesman could not be reached for comment.

The woman’s husband and a teenage friend of one of their children were home at the time of the shooting, the station said.