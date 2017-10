ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that it did not believe the deadly shooting in Colorado had any connection to terrorism.

“We do not believe at this point that there is an apparent nexus to terrorism,” White House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters traveling with Obama in Florida.

The president was first informed of the deadly rampage at around 2:30 a.m. ET (0630 GMT), Carney said.