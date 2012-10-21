Suspect in mass shooting in suburban Milwaukee found dead, police say

Investigators prepare to enter the Azana Salon and Spa in Brookfield, Wisconsin, October 21, 2012, where three people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting, Brookfield Police Chief Daniel Tushaus said at a news conference. REUTERS/John Gress

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - The lone suspect in a mass shooting at a spa in suburban Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene, Brookfield police said.

The suspected gunman was identified as 45-year-old Radcliffe Haughton, a resident of Brown Deer, Wisconsin.

The shooting incident at the Azana Salon & Spa in Brookfield left at least three people dead and four others injured, according to authorities, but it was not immediately clear whether Haughton was being counted as among the victims. Brookfield Police Chief Daniel Tushaus told reporters that the area was “still an active scene.”