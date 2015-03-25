FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wisconsin officer, bank robbery suspect killed in shootout
March 25, 2015 / 4:27 AM / 2 years ago

Wisconsin officer, bank robbery suspect killed in shootout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Wisconsin State Patrol officer and a bank robbery suspect were killed in a shootout on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The trooper began following a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle around 5:30 p.m. local time in the city of Fond du Lac before the gun battle, Fond du Lac Police Chief William Lamb told reporters at a brief news conference.

Lamb said no other suspects were being sought and that the Wisconsin Department of Justice was leading the investigation.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the trooper’s family and to the entire Wisconsin state patrol family,” Lamb said.

David Matthews, the administrator of the justice department’s criminal investigation division, said it was too early to provide additional information about the shooting.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Paul Tait

