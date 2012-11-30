Attacker at Wyoming college kills two, commits suicide

(Reuters) - A man armed with a sharp-edged weapon that some media reports described as a bow and arrow killed two people, including a college faculty member, in Casper, Wyoming, before taking his own life on Friday.

Police said officers were called to Casper College at about 9 a.m. local time to find “multiple victims” of an attack, and the school was placed under a security lockdown. No guns were found to be involved. The lockdown has since been lifted, police said.

“There have been three confirmed deaths at two separate crime scenes. One victim is a Casper College faculty member,” Casper police said in a statement. “The suspect is also one of the dead and died of apparent suicide.”

The Casper Star Tribune reported that the attack took place in the school’s science center, and NBC News reported the attack may have been carried out by a bow-and-arrow-style weapon.

Police did not immediately respond to queries about those reports. The police statement said only that the victims’ “injuries were caused by a sharp-edged weapon.”

Police said the suspected assailant was not a current student at the community college and that the attack did not “appear to be school motivated.”

The school, where some 5,000 students are enrolled, said classes were canceled for the day and that counselors were available to students.

Casper is the second-largest city in Wyoming after Cheyenne, the state capital.