Colorado shooting suspect may have called university before rampage

A booking photo of Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is shown in this handout supplied by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Centennial, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office/Handout

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Reuters) - Accused Colorado gunman James Holmes may have phoned a University of Colorado operator just nine minutes before the shooting at a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises,” a defense attorney said on Thursday.

Holmes attorney Tamara Brady raised the possibility of such a phone call during a pretrial hearing in the sensational case while questioning Dr. Lynne Fenton, a psychiatrist who had treated Holmes before the July movie house massacre.

“Did you know that James Holmes called that number nine minutes before the shooting started?” Brady asked Fenton, referring to a number for a campus operator.

Fenton responded that she did not know.