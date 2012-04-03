Timeline: Major U.S. school and college shootings

(Reuters) - A gunman opened fire at a private Christian college in California on Monday, killing at least seven people and wounding three others, after telling former classmates to ”get in line, I‘m going to kill you all.

Here is a timeline of major U.S. school and university shootings and other violence:

-- CHARDON, Ohio, February 27, 2012 - A student opened fire in a cafeteria at Chardon High School, killing three students and injuring two others before he was arrested.

-- HUNTSVILLE, Alabama, February 12, 2010 - A University of Alabama professor opened fire at a faculty meeting, killing three colleagues and wounding three.

-- DEKALB, Illinois, February 14, 2008 - A former graduate student killed five students at Northern Illinois University before killing himself.

-- BLACKSBURG, Virginia, April 16, 2007 - A student killed 32 students and faculty at Virginia Polytechnic and State University in the worst single act of gun violence in U.S. history.

-- NICKEL MINES, Pennsylvania, October 2, 2006 - An armed dairy truck driver selected the female students at a one-room Amish schoolhouse and shot them execution-style, killing five. The man then shot himself.

-- RED LAKE INDIAN RESERVATION, Minnesota, March 21, 2005 - A 16-year-old high school student killed seven people and wounded several others in a shooting rampage after first killing two others off campus. He then killed himself.

-- TUCSON, Arizona, October 29, 2002 - A failing student shot and killed three professors and then himself in a rampage at the University of Arizona School of Nursing.

-- LITTLETON, Co., April 20, 1999 - Two students killed 12 students and a teacher and wounded more than 20 others before killing themselves at Columbine High School.

-- JONESBORO, Ark., March 24, 1998 - Two boys, ages 11 and 13, fired on their middle school from woods, killing four girls and a teacher and wounding 11 others.

-- AUSTIN, Texas, August 1, 1966 - A University of Texas student and former Marine killed 16 people and wounded 32 others in and around the campus. He was shot dead by a police officer.

-- BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich., May 18, 1927 - Forty-five people were killed, including 38 elementary students, and 58 injured in three bombings by a school board treasurer enraged by higher taxes in the deadliest act of violence at a U.S. school.