FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maine police seek sex offender in stolen logging truck after four shot
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 17, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Maine police seek sex offender in stolen logging truck after four shot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A manhunt was underway in northern Maine on Friday for a registered sex offender in a stolen logging truck who is wanted in connection with the shootings of four people, police said.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Lord, 35, was described as armed and dangerous, Maine State Police said. There was no immediate information on the condition of the victims.

The shootings overnight took place in the towns of Lee, Benedicta and Silver Ridge, according to local media reports. The search for Lord was being led by state police out of a temporary command post about 60 miles northeast of Bangor, local media said.

Reporting by Katie Reilly and Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.