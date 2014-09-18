FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens recalls smoke detector fire alarms that can fail to sound
#Technology News
September 18, 2014 / 8:21 PM / 3 years ago

Siemens recalls smoke detector fire alarms that can fail to sound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Siemens logo is seen during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Siemens Building Technologies is recalling about 9,000 smoke detector fire alarms because they can fail to sound, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

Four models of smoke detectors - Desigo, Faraday, H-Series and Cerberus - use the SBGA-34 audible base that is being recalled, the commission said in a statement.

The detectors are used in a total of nine Siemens, Desigo, Cerberus and Faraday alarm systems, it said.

The alarms were made in China and imported by the Buffalo Grove, Illinois, company, a unit of Germany’s Siemens AG.

They were sold from February 2013 to June 2014 for about $120, and there have been no reports of injuries, it said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
