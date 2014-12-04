FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. skating champion Gold out of Grand Prix final with foot fracture
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 4, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. skating champion Gold out of Grand Prix final with foot fracture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26, 2014; Hoffman Estates, IL, USA; Gracie Gold of the USA performs during the ladies free skate for the 2014 Skate America figure skating competition at Sears Centre. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Gracie Gold, the 2014 U.S. skating champion and Olympic team event bronze medalist, said on Thursday she has withdrawn from next week’s Grand Prix final due to a stress fracture in her left foot.

Gold, 19, qualified for the final after winning her first Grand Prix Series event, the NHK Trophy, last week in Osaka, Japan.

”Obviously, I am very disappointed that I have to withdraw from the Grand Prix final,“ Gold, who lives in Southern California, said in a statement. ”I‘m proud that I qualified for the event and I was so excited to visit Barcelona.

“The bigger picture is that I need to recover as quickly as possible. My ultimate goals for this year are to win another U.S. title and make the podium at Worlds.”

The Grand Prix final is set for Dec. 11-14 in Barcelona, Spain.

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.