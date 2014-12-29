FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brooklyn mother dies in fall from chairlift at Hunter ski area
December 29, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brooklyn mother dies in fall from chairlift at Hunter ski area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A 44-year-old Brooklyn woman died of injuries suffered when she fell 25 feet from a chairlift at Hunter Mountain ski area in New York’s Catskill Mountains, the Greene County coroner said on Monday.

The woman, who was killed after she slipped from the lift on Sunday afternoon, was identified as Olga Filkin, said coroner Hassan Basagic III. She was married with at least one child, a teenage daughter, he said.

“She was getting ready to get off the chairlift and she fell,” Basagic said.

He said drug and alcohol tests were pending but “I don’t think that was involved.”

New York State Police said the death appeared to be the result of an accident but the investigation was continuing. No further information was available.

Hunter Mountain is located about 130 miles north of New York City.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Eric Beech

