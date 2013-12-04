FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two killed in Arizona skydiving accident
December 4, 2013 / 2:50 AM / 4 years ago

Two killed in Arizona skydiving accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Two skydivers were killed on Tuesday when they collided in midair and crashed to the ground during a jump in southern Arizona, authorities said.

Police said they were called to the Skydive Arizona facility in Eloy, Arizona, about 65 miles south of Phoenix, at about 5 p.m. local time and found one of the skydivers dead at the scene.

The other person was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead there, said Eloy police spokesman Sergeant Brian Jerome.

Witnesses reported the skydivers were descending with their parachutes open when the collision occurred about 200 to 300 feet above the ground, Jerome said. The canopies then collapsed and the pair fell.

The identities of the two skydivers were not immediately released. The cause of the accident was being investigated.

Reporting by David Schwartz, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Ken Wills

