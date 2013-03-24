Two die skydiving in Florida, said to be from Iceland

(Reuters) - Two skydivers from Iceland, one an instructor and the other a student, were killed in a skydiving jump on Saturday, Florida media reported.

The two men were part of a group of 22 skydivers who jumped from a plane in Zephyrhills, about 30 miles northeast of Tampa, according to the Tampa Tribune newspaper.

When only 20 of those who jumped returned, authorities launched a search and found the bodies of the two men a few hours later, Florida media said.

The two men were from Iceland, according to Skydive City, which planned the jump, the Tribune reported.

Their identities were not released.

A spokesman for the Pasco County, Florida Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for comment.