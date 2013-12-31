Four people found slain in apparent murder-suicide in California

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two adults and two children believed to be family members were found shot to death in a Southern California home in what police are investigating as a suspected triple murder and suicide, police said on Tuesday.

Police were called to the home in Fontana, about 50 miles east of Los Angeles, by a 16-year-old boy who is apparently related to the victims and discovered the crime scene when he went to the house on Monday night, Fontana police Sergeant Doug Imhof said.

Imhof said the teenager was not a suspect.

In the house, police found the bodies of a man and a woman, each about 35 to 40 years old, and a boy about 10 years old and a girl roughly 12, Imhof said.

The woman and children had all suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and the man suffered a single gunshot to the head, he said. Blood was found in different areas of the house.

Investigators who were at the scene on Tuesday morning were “looking at it as a murder-suicide situation,” with the man believed to have been the killer, the sergeant said.

The bodies were discovered at about 8:30 p.m., but detectives believe the shootings occurred some time earlier in the day, he said.

The four victims are all believed to be family members, but the exact nature of their relationships were still being sorted out, Imhof said.

There was no motive for the killings that was readily apparent, he said.