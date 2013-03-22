FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI probing possible links between slayings in Colorado and Texas
#U.S.
March 22, 2013 / 6:00 PM / in 5 years

FBI probing possible links between slayings in Colorado and Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - The FBI is looking for possible links between the execution-style slaying of a Texas prosecutor in January and the killing of the Colorado prisons chief earlier this week, a Texas police official said on Friday.

Texas prosecutor Mark Hasse was slain on January 31 by a masked, black-clad gunman as he walked to his car in Kaufman, Texas, and Colorado prison chief Tom Clements was killed in El Paso, County, Colorado on Tuesday.

“The Dallas and Denver offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation are comparing the homicides of Mark Hasse and Tom Clements to determine if there is any evidence linking the two crimes,” Kaufman Police Chief Chris Aulbaugh said.

Aulbaugh said the probe was routine and that if any link is found it would be released to the public.

Reporting by Corrie MacLaggan, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Greg McCune

