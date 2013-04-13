FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three people dead in suspected murder-suicide in Kansas
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 13, 2013 / 4:20 PM / 4 years ago

Three people dead in suspected murder-suicide in Kansas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (Reuters) - Three people have been found shot dead at a house in Topeka, Kansas, in a suspected murder-suicide, police said on Saturday.

The three bodies were found on Friday night at a house in a neighborhood of single family homes, said Lieutenant Shane Lind of the Topeka Police Department.

Police said in a statement it appeared the suspect had killed two people at the home and then committed suicide.

Police declined to immediately release further details of the killings or the ages and genders of the dead, saying family members would first have to be informed.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Christopher Wilson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.