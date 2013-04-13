Three people dead in suspected murder-suicide in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (Reuters) - Three people have been found shot dead at a house in Topeka, Kansas, in a suspected murder-suicide, police said on Saturday.

The three bodies were found on Friday night at a house in a neighborhood of single family homes, said Lieutenant Shane Lind of the Topeka Police Department.

Police said in a statement it appeared the suspect had killed two people at the home and then committed suicide.

Police declined to immediately release further details of the killings or the ages and genders of the dead, saying family members would first have to be informed.