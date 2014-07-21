FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Traps set after reports of giant snake on New Jersey's Lake Hopatcong
July 21, 2014 / 11:20 PM / 3 years ago

Traps set after reports of giant snake on New Jersey's Lake Hopatcong

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - In a scene that could open the film “Snakes on a Jet Ski,” New Jersey animal control workers have set traps to snare a reported 20-foot-long serpent slithering through the waters of Lake Hopatcong.

Tales of the giant snake brought the state Department of Environmental Protection to the fresh water lake in northern New Jersey - the state’s largest at 4 square miles (10 square km) - but the mystery has only deepened, DEP spokesman Bob Considine said on Monday.

“One person says it’s a boa constrictor, another says it’s an anaconda,” Considine said. “We don’t have any confirmation of this snake at all.”

While a pet owner with a permit is allowed to keep a boa constrictor in New Jersey, anacondas are prohibited, Considine said.Initial reports of the creature surfaced more than a week ago when a resident of the lake popular with motor boat enthusiasts and jet skiers said he saw the snake under a dock at his boathouse.

Local animal control has been asked to report “any legitimate” sightings of the snake - which so far have amounted to zero, Considine said.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; editing by Andrew Hay

