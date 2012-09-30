Ten years later, DC sniper says he felt like "scum"

Washington area sniper suspect John Lee Malvo is escorted by Fairfax County Sheriffs out of Fairfax County juvenile court in Fairfax, Virginia, in this November 15, 2002, file photo. Convicted Washington sniper Lee Boyd Malvo said the devastated reaction of a victim's husband 10 years ago made him feel like "the worst piece of scum on the planet," The Washington Post reported on September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Convicted Washington sniper Lee Boyd Malvo said the devastated reaction of a victim’s husband 10 years ago made him feel like “the worst piece of scum on the planet,” The Washington Post reported on Sunday.

In a rare interview, Malvo, 27, urged the families of victims to try to forget about him and his partner, John Allen Muhammad, so they can get on with their lives.

Tuesday marks the 10th anniversary of the start of Malvo and Muhammad’s deadly rampage in the Washington area. The pair was linked to 27 shootings across the country, including 10 fatal attacks in the Washington area over 23 days.

Malvo, who was 17 at the time, said the look on the face of victim Linda Franklin’s husband when she was shot stood out in his memory of the killing spree.

Muhammad killed Franklin, a 47-year-old FBI analyst, as she and her husband Ted loaded purchases at a Home Depot in Falls Church, Virginia. Malvo, armed with binoculars, acted as spotter.

“It is the worst sort of pain I have ever seen in my life,” he told the Post of Ted Franklin’s eyes.

“Words do not possess the depth in which to fully convey that emotion and what I felt when I saw it ... You feel like the worst piece of scum on the planet.”

Washington area sniper suspect John Lee Malvo is escorted by Fairfax County Sheriffs out of Fairfax County, Virginia juvenile court after a hearing, in this November 19, 2002, file photo. Convicted Washington sniper Lee Boyd Malvo said the devastated reaction of a victim's husband 10 years ago made him feel like "the worst piece of scum on the planet," The Washington Post reported on September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Malvo is serving a life sentence without parole at a Virginia prison for killing Franklin. Muhammad, a Gulf War veteran, was executed in Virginia in 2009.

The attacks 10 years ago terrorized the U.S. capital. People were shot at random in parking lots and at grocery stores, and a 13-year-old boy was wounded outside his school.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Malvo and Muhammad carried out their attacks with a rifle fired from the trunk of a Chevy Caprice until authorities tracked them down at a Maryland rest stop.

Malvo also repeated assertions that the older Muhammad manipulated him. But he said: “I was a monster. If you look up the definition, that’s what I was.”

Malvo said there was no way to convey an apology to the victims’ families.

“There’s nothing that I can say except don’t allow me and my actions to continue to victimize you for the rest of your life,” he said.

“Don’t allow myself or Muhammad to continue to make you a victim for the rest of your life. It isn’t worth it.”