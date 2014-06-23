FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ethnic NY cafes draw World Cup fans but defeat hits cash register
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 23, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Ethnic NY cafes draw World Cup fans but defeat hits cash register

Michael Y. Park

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Watching your team go down in the World Cup is devastating for any soccer fan, but for restaurants that identify themselves with a particular country, a World Cup defeat can mean a loss of business.

“The last two games Spain played, it was a full house,” Lolo Manso, owner of La Nacional on 14th Street in Manhattan said on Monday. “And today, it’s an empty house.”

Spain is dead last in the World Cup’s Group B, and the hundred or so who flocked to the restaurant and bar for early matches just don’t seem to have the heart to come back for Monday’s game to witness a foregone conclusion, he said.

“You go in with high spirits, and after that, you want to forget as soon as possible,” he said. “You want to get out and do something else. Maybe see psychologists - we are very depressed.”

For Apostolos Dalleras, manager of French bistro Bar Tabac, focal point of Bastille Day celebrations in Brooklyn’s Carroll Gardens neighborhood, following the French team means being prepared for its infamous ups and downs.

Les Bleus collapsed spectacularly in 2002 and 2010. But defeat has a silver lining.

“They lose their appetite,” Dalleras said of disappointed French fans. “But after a few beers, they grab a burger and some fries. Lots of beers, lots of shots, lots of champagne - people drink to drown the pain.”

Sometimes turning a loss into a win can be as simple as switching flags. At Miss Korea BBQ in Koreatown, the 300 fans who packed the place melted away after South Korea’s 4-2 loss against Algeria on Sunday afternoon, leaving glasses of soju - Korean vodka - as empty as their hopes of advancing.

“When the game ended, they all just left,” waitress Clara Choi said. “But then another group came in - to watch the U.S. game.”

Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.