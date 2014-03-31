U.S. soda sales decline worsened in 2013: Beverage Digest

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The decline in U.S. sales of carbonated soft drinks accelerated in 2013, according to a leading beverage industry newsletter.
Total sales volume fell 3 percent in 2013 to 8.9 billion cases, the ninth straight year of decline, according to Beverage Digest. That compares with declines of 1.2 percent in 2012 and 1 percent in 2011.
By company, Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) and Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc (DPS.N) each gained market share, according to Beverage Digest, while PepsiCo Inc’s (PEP.N) lost market share.
Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by David Gregorio