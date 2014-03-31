U.S. soda sales decline worsened in 2013: Beverage Digest

A shopper walks by the sodas aisle at a grocery store in Los Angeles April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The decline in U.S. sales of carbonated soft drinks accelerated in 2013, according to a leading beverage industry newsletter.

Total sales volume fell 3 percent in 2013 to 8.9 billion cases, the ninth straight year of decline, according to Beverage Digest. That compares with declines of 1.2 percent in 2012 and 1 percent in 2011.

By company, Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) and Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc (DPS.N) each gained market share, according to Beverage Digest, while PepsiCo Inc’s (PEP.N) lost market share.