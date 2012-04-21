FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man linked to U.S. Fort Bragg missing soldier held on unrelated charge
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 21, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

Man linked to U.S. Fort Bragg missing soldier held on unrelated charge

Harriet McLeod

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A registered sex offender thought to be the last person to have seen missing Fort Bragg soldier Kelli Marie Bordeaux has been arrested for failing to register his new residence near the North Carolina base, a charge unrelated to Bordeaux’s disappearance.

Nicholas Holbert turned himself in to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina on Friday and is charged with failing to report a change of address as required for a registered sex offender, authorities said.

Bordeaux, 23, has been missing since leaving the Froggy Bottoms bar in Fayetteville on April 14. Her disappearance is being treated as a missing person case, Fayetteville police spokesman Gavin MacRoberts said.

Holbert told the local ABC affiliate he gave Bordeaux a ride home from Froggy Bottoms and, at the soldier’s request, dropped her off near her home. He said he believed police were unfairly targeting him because of his criminal record.

Holbert, who is now 25, was convicted at the age of 16 of taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to the North Carolina Department of Justice.

Fayetteville Police Chief Tom Bergamine has said Holbert is cooperating with the Bordeaux investigation, but stopped short of calling him a person of interest in the case.

This week, police searched a wooded area and sent dive teams into a pond near Froggy Bottoms, but turned up no fresh leads.

Holbert, who is being held in the county jail, will appear in court on April 23, Lieutenant Branford Ivey said.

Reporting by Harriet McLeod; Editing by David Bailey and Vicki Allen

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.