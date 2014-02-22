FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. soldier killed, 7 injured during training exercise at Fort Bragg
February 22, 2014 / 3:30 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. soldier killed, 7 injured during training exercise at Fort Bragg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. Army soldier was killed and seven were injured during a training exercise involving a large gun at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Friday, officials at the base said.

The 82nd Airborne Division soldiers were participating in an early morning live-fire training exercise with a M777 light, towed howitzer gun when the incident occurred, the Army said in a statement.

It provided no further details on how exactly the mishap occurred.

The Army said two medics provided life-saving care to the wounded at the scene.

The soldiers were transported by ground to the hospital where one of them died and two were listed in serious condition, according to the Army.

The Army did not release the identities of the soldiers as it was informing next of kin.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
