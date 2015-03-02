Somali-American on FBI watch list detained in Somalia: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former Washington-area taxi driver who was on the FBI’s “Most Wanted Terrorists” list has been detained and is in the custody of the Somali government, a U.S. government source said on Monday.

The FBI in said in January it added Somali-born U.S. citizen Liban Haji Mohamed, 29, to its watch list because he allegedly provided support to the Somalia-based Islamist militant group al Shabaab.

The U.S. source said Mohamed was arrested several days ago by Somali authorities and was now in Somali custody, but it was not clear if or when he would be sent back to the United States. The Washington Post first reported on Monday that Mohamed had been detained in Somalia.

Mohamed lived in the northern Virginia suburbs near Washington and drove a taxi. He left the United States in 2012.

He was said at the time to be an associate of Zachary Chesser, an American who pleaded guilty in 2010 to threatening the writers of the television show “South Park.”