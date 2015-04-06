Clemson disciplines fraternity over gang-themed 'Cripmas' party

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - Clemson University has placed a fraternity on disciplinary probation for two years after some of its members threw a gangster-themed Christmas party in December that was seen as racially insensitive, the school said on Monday.

The off-campus party, billed as “Clemson Cripmas,” was held by Sigma Alpha Epsilon, whose chapter at the University of Oklahoma was shut down last month after a video surfaced showing members using a racial epithet and chanting a vow to never admit black students to the fraternity.

At the party hosted by some members of SAE’s chapter at Clemson, people who attended wore bandanas, oversized T-shirts and low-slung pants and were shown in photos on social media making what appeared to be gang signs.

The Crips are a group of mainly African-American street gangs founded in Los Angeles in the late 1960s. Clemson officials said the SAE chapter had no black members.

The fraternity will be on disciplinary probation until February 2017, the university said. Further violations of university rules could lead to more severe sanctions including suspension or loss of its recognition as a student organization.

In February, the university’s Office of Community and Ethical Standards found that SAE had violated regulations on alcohol and student organizational conduct and failed to comply with an official request, the school said.

Members must complete a risk-management program by April 30 that will include education on alcohol, social justice and gangs, according to the statement.

A task force on the campus of about 22,000 students is meeting to consider changes to the school’s “Greek” system of fraternities and sororities and expects to make recommendations in the fall, a university spokeswoman said in an email.

Last week, the parents of a 19-year-old Clemson University student who died last year after falling from a bridge during a pre-dawn fraternity run sued the university, the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and three of its members for $50 million.

The parents of Tucker Hipps allege their son died as a result of a confrontation with a fraternity member over breakfast food he was told to bring that morning.