FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fourth bacterial infection death reported at South Carolina hospital
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 22, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 3 years ago

Fourth bacterial infection death reported at South Carolina hospital

Harriet McLeod

2 Min Read

CHARLESTON S.C. (Reuters) - A patient who contracted a rare bacterial infection during surgery at a South Carolina hospital died last week, bringing the total deaths to four since the outbreak was first suspected in May, a hospital spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The four dead are among 15 patients infected by Mycobacterium abscessus during surgery at Greenville Memorial Hospital, spokeswoman Sandy Dees said.

Hospital officials cited tap water as the likely origin of the bacteria.

“Although we use sterile water in or near the surgical sterile field, even something as seemingly safe as pre-surgery hand washing may have contributed,” said Dr. Robert Mobley Jr., the hospital’s medical director of quality. “At this time, we have not been able to find any single cause or process as the trigger for the outbreak.”

Mycobacterium abscessus is commonly found in soil, water anddust, but rarely causes infection in healthy people, hospital officials said.

Infection is usually caused by injections of contaminated substances or through invasive medical procedures using contaminated equipment or material, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mycobacterium abscessus associated with healthcare can cause infections of the skin and soft tissues under the skin or lung infections in people with chronic lung diseases, the CDC said.

The first patient tested positive for the infection in March, and two of the infected surgical patients remained hospitalized, Dees said. All the infected patients had serious underlying medical conditions, she said.

After an investigation assisted by the CDC and South Carolina’s health agency, the hospital has started new operating room procedures, including filtering water and flushing scrub sinks, Dees said.

Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.