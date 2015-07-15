FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#U.S.
July 15, 2015 / 10:00 PM / 2 years ago

South Carolina police searching for suspect in quadruple murder

Harriet McLeod

2 Min Read

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - South Carolina police are investigating the fatal shooting of two adults and two teenagers who were found along with a wounded child on Wednesday at a house in a small town about 60 miles northwest of Charleston, authorities said.

Police dispatch received a call from an unidentified male early Wednesday morning. When officers arrived at the house in Holly Hill, they found the body of a man in the yard, and the bodies of a woman and two female teens inside, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell told reporters.

Police also found an injured 8-year-old boy who was transported to a hospital and is being treated, Ravenell said. His condition is not known.

    A search for a car that had been seen at the home “on many occasions” turned up the vehicle, burned out, about 15 miles away, the sheriff said.

Authorities said they were not sure if the victims were related. They have identified three of the victims as Tamara Perry, 14; Shamekia Sanders, 17; and Krystal Hutto, 28, the county coroner told reporters.

    “We are actively following some good leads at this time,” Ravenell said. “We will not rest until we arrest the person who killed these individuals.”

Editing By Frank McGurty

