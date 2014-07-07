FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Carolina toddler dies after being trapped in hot car
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 7, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

South Carolina toddler dies after being trapped in hot car

Harriet McLeod

2 Min Read

CHARLESTON S.C. (Reuters) - A 3-year-old boy died on Saturday after he walked out of a South Carolina home last Wednesday, climbed into his grandmother’s car and became trapped, a South Carolina coroner said on Monday.

“Apparently on Wednesday he went outside, him and his little dog, and somehow he got in his grandmother’s car,” Lancaster County coroner Mike Morris told Reuters. “They couldn’t find him for 30 minutes.”The mother, Amber Bender, fell asleep watching television on the sofa with her son about midday and woke up later to find he was not there, according to a police incident report.

After searching the house she checked the car and found the boy, Logan Cox, slumped over in the driving seat with the emergency flash lights on.

Morris said authorities do not know how long the child was in the car but both he, and the dog, were found unresponsive. The mother told police it could have been 30 minutes to an hour, the police report stated.

The boy was airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte about 40 miles away where he died on Saturday, he said. The dog also died, Morris said.“It was heat-related,” he said.

It was not immediately known if charges would be filed in the child’s death.

Editing by David Adams and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.