Former South Dakota Governor Walter Miller dies
#U.S.
September 29, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

Former South Dakota Governor Walter Miller dies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former South Dakota Governor Walter Dale Miller, who provided a steady hand after Governor George Mickelson’s death in a 1993 airplane crash, has died, state officials said on Tuesday.

Miller, a Republican, died on Monday night, the governor’s office said. He was 89.

Miller served two decades in the state legislature before his election as lieutenant governor in 1986. In 1993, he became governor after Mickelson and seven others were killed in an airplane crash. He left office in 1995.

“He provided a steady hand as our state mourned the loss of Governor Mickelson,” Governor Dennis Daugaard said in a statement.

As governor, Miller ended a state prison riot without loss of life and responded to historic Missouri River flooding, the governor’s office said.

“I have lost more than my governor and home town legislator, as have so many South Dakotans, I have lost a true friend,” state Attorney General Marty Jackley said in a statement.

Daugaard asked that all flags in South Dakota be flown at half-staff until Miller’s interment.

Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
