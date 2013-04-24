Four children dead in South Carolina mobile home fire

(Reuters) - Four children, aged 1 to 4, died in Hartsville, South Carolina, when the mobile home in which they lived with their mother caught fire on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

Firefighters were quickly on the scene but too late to save the trapped children, including twin 1-year-old girls, Hartsville Public Information Officer Russell Cox told The Morning News in South Carolina.

The children’s mother was in the home’s yard when firefighters arrived, Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd told reporters.

The identities of the children have not been released.