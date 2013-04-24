FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four children dead in South Carolina mobile home fire
#U.S.
April 24, 2013 / 9:46 PM / in 4 years

Four children dead in South Carolina mobile home fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four children, aged 1 to 4, died in Hartsville, South Carolina, when the mobile home in which they lived with their mother caught fire on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

Firefighters were quickly on the scene but too late to save the trapped children, including twin 1-year-old girls, Hartsville Public Information Officer Russell Cox told The Morning News in South Carolina.

The children’s mother was in the home’s yard when firefighters arrived, Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd told reporters.

The identities of the children have not been released.

Writing by David Adams; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

