FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man charged with murder in South Carolina State University shooting
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 25, 2014 / 12:17 AM / 4 years ago

Man charged with murder in South Carolina State University shooting

Harriet McLeod

3 Min Read

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (Reuters) - A man accused of shooting a fellow student to death after an argument outside a dormitory at South Carolina State University was arrested on a murder charge on Saturday, state police said.

Justin Bernard Singleton, 19, was taken into custody for the Friday shooting death of 20-year-old Brandon Robinson, a member of the school’s football team, the State Law Enforcement Division said in a statement.

Police on Friday said they were searching for four suspects believed to be involved in the shooting, which occurred at about 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT) on the campus of the college in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

On Saturday, police said Singleton had shot Robinson in the neck while the two were arguing outside a residence hall. Robinson later died at a nearby hospital.

It was not immediately clear whether police were still looking for other suspects.

Singleton is a sophomore at South Carolina State University, an official at the school said on Saturday.

Robinson, a junior majoring in industrial engineering technology, played outside linebacker and defensive end for the school’s football team, university officials said in a statement.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief and sorrow by the senseless act of violence, which took too soon a beloved member of our university family,” University President Thomas J. Elzey said in the statement.

South Carolina State University has an enrollment of about 3,200 students. Orangeburg, a city of nearly 14,000 people, is located about 75 miles northwest of Charleston.

The shooting was the latest in a rash of gun attacks at schools across the United States.

On Tuesday, a male student was shot and stabbed to death in a classroom at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The day before, a student was shot and critically wounded outside an athletic center at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia.

Last week, there were shootings of two students at a high school in Philadelphia, one at a high school in Georgia and two at a middle school in New Mexico.

Reporting by Harriet McLeod; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.