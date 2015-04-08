South Carolina police officer fired after black man's shooting death

North Charleston police officer Michael Slager (R) is seen allegedly shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott in the back as he runs away, in this still image from video in North Charleston, South Carolina taken April 4, 2015. REUTERS/HANDOUT via Reuters

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - The South Carolina police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a black man who was running away from him has been fired, and the remainder of the police force in North Charleston will soon be equipped with body cameras, the city’s mayor said on Wednesday.

Police officer Michael Slager was arrested after video emerged of the shooting on Saturday of Walter Scott, 50. North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said at a news conference that not all of the video has been made public.