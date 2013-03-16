Body of South Dakota teen who died trying to save brother found

(Reuters) - The body of a South Dakota teenager who drowned when she jumped into an icy river to save her 6-year-old brother has been recovered, an emergency official told Reuters on Saturday.

Recovery crews pulled 16-year-old Madison Leigh Wallace’s body from the Big Sioux River late on Friday, Michael Koopman with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said .

Investigators believe the girl jumped into the river when her younger brother, Garrett Martin Wallace, fell into the water on Thursday night.

The 6-year-old boy was able to get out and was not injured, Koopman said.

Authorities are still searching for the body of Lyle Francis Eagletail, 28, a passerby who jumped into the river to try to help the drowning teen and was apparently swept away with her, Koopman said.