FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Body of South Dakota teen who died trying to save brother found
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 16, 2013 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Body of South Dakota teen who died trying to save brother found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The body of a South Dakota teenager who drowned when she jumped into an icy river to save her 6-year-old brother has been recovered, an emergency official told Reuters on Saturday.

Recovery crews pulled 16-year-old Madison Leigh Wallace’s body from the Big Sioux River late on Friday, Michael Koopman with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said .

Investigators believe the girl jumped into the river when her younger brother, Garrett Martin Wallace, fell into the water on Thursday night.

The 6-year-old boy was able to get out and was not injured, Koopman said.

Authorities are still searching for the body of Lyle Francis Eagletail, 28, a passerby who jumped into the river to try to help the drowning teen and was apparently swept away with her, Koopman said.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.